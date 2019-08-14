Did Changing Sentiment Drive Keong Hong Holdings's (SGX:5TT) Share Price Down By 18%?

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Investors in Keong Hong Holdings Limited (SGX:5TT) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 18%. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 1.0%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 5.3% in the last three years. Unhappily, the share price slid 2.2% in the last week.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, Keong Hong Holdings had to report a 66% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price fall of 18% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

SGX:5TT Past and Future Earnings, August 14th 2019 More

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Keong Hong Holdings, it has a TSR of -14% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 1.0% in the last year, Keong Hong Holdings shareholders lost 14% (even including dividends). Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 8.4%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Before spending more time on Keong Hong Holdings it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

