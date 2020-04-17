Did Changing Sentiment Drive Kleos Space's (ASX:KSS) Share Price Down By 28%?

Kleos Space S.A. (ASX:KSS) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 11% in the last month. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. In fact the stock is down 28% in the last year, well below the market return.

Kleos Space recorded just €600,616 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Kleos Space will significantly advance the business plan before too long.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized).

Kleos Space had liabilities exceeding cash by €1.9m when it last reported in December 2019, according to our data. That puts it in the highest risk category, according to our analysis. But with the share price diving 28% in the last year , it's probably fair to say that some shareholders no longer believe the company will succeed. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Kleos Space's cash levels have changed over time.

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? It would bother me, that's for sure. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Kleos Space shareholders are happy with the loss of 28% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 11%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. Notably, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 49% drop in the last three months. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Kleos Space (3 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

