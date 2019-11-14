Did Changing Sentiment Drive Kontrol Energy's (CNSX:KNR) Share Price Down By 34%?

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. For example, the Kontrol Energy Corp. (CNSX:KNR) share price is down 34% in the last year. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 11%. The silver lining (for longer term investors) is that the stock is still 25% higher than it was three years ago. Furthermore, it's down 23% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Given that Kontrol Energy didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Kontrol Energy grew its revenue by 68% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price drop of 34% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. Prima facie, revenue growth like that should be a good thing, so it's worth checking whether losses have stabilized. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

CNSX:KNR Income Statement, November 14th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Kontrol Energy shareholders took a loss of 34%. In contrast the market gained about 11%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Investors are up over three years, booking 7.7% per year, much better than the more recent returns. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. If you would like to research Kontrol Energy in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

