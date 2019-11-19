Did Changing Sentiment Drive Mindteck (India)'s (NSE:MINDTECK) Share Price Down A Worrying 56%?

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But the long term shareholders of Mindteck (India) Limited (NSE:MINDTECK) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. Unfortunately, they have held through a 56% decline in the share price in that time. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 26% in a year. The last week also saw the share price slip down another 13%. Importantly, this could be a market reaction to the recently released financial results. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

We don't think that Mindteck (India)'s modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

Over the last three years, Mindteck (India)'s revenue dropped 5.7% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. With revenue in decline, and profit but a dream, we can understand why the share price has been declining at 24% per year. Having said that, if growth is coming in the future, now may be the low ebb for the company. We don't generally like to own companies that lose money and can't grow revenues. But any company is worth looking at when it makes a maiden profit.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Mindteck (India)'s TSR for the last 3 years was -54%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Mindteck (India) shareholders took a loss of 24% , including dividends . In contrast the market gained about 5.5%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Shareholders have lost 23% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Warren Buffett famously said he likes to 'buy when there is blood on the streets', he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. Before forming an opinion on Mindteck (India) you might want to consider the cold hard cash it pays as a dividend. This free chart tracks its dividend over time.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere.