Did Changing Sentiment Drive Mohawk Industries's (NYSE:MHK) Share Price Down By 46%?

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. We regret to report that long term Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 46% in three years, versus a market return of about 39%. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 37% in the last year. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 25% in thirty days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the three years that the share price fell, Mohawk Industries's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 1.9% each year. This reduction in EPS is slower than the 19% annual reduction in the share price. So it's likely that the EPS decline has disappointed the market, leaving investors hesitant to buy. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 10.73.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Mohawk Industries's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Mohawk Industries had a tough year, with a total loss of 37%, against a market gain of about 2.2%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 4.4% over the last half decade. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Mohawk Industries by clicking this link.

