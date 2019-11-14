Did Changing Sentiment Drive Mothercare's (LON:MTC) Share Price Down A Painful 93%?

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Spare a thought for those who held Mothercare plc (LON:MTC) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 93%. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 27%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 19% in the last 90 days.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Given that Mothercare didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last five years Mothercare saw its revenue shrink by 4.7% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. If a business loses money, you want it to grow, so no surprises that the share price has dropped 41% each year in that time. We're generally averse to companies with declining revenues, but we're not alone in that. Fear of becoming a 'bagholder' may be keeping people away from this stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Mothercare stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Mothercare had a tough year, with a total loss of 27%, against a market gain of about 9.2%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 41% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

