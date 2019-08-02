Did Changing Sentiment Drive MS Group Holdings's (HKG:1451) Share Price Down By 31%?

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Investors in MS Group Holdings Limited (HKG:1451) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 31%. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around -3.2%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on MS Group Holdings because we don't have a long term history to look at. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 23% in the last 90 days. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 9.5% in the same period.

Given that MS Group Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year MS Group Holdings saw its revenue grow by 3.3%. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Given this lacklustre revenue growth, the share price drop of 31% seems pretty appropriate. It's important not to lose sight of the fact that profitless companies must grow. But if you buy a loss making company then you could become a loss making investor.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

SEHK:1451 Income Statement, August 2nd 2019 More

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free interactive report on MS Group Holdings's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We doubt MS Group Holdings shareholders are happy with the loss of 31% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 3.2%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 23% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

