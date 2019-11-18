Did Changing Sentiment Drive Nanfang Communication Holdings's (HKG:1617) Share Price Down By 11%?

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. For example, the Nanfang Communication Holdings Limited (HKG:1617) share price is down 11% in the last year. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 0.9%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Nanfang Communication Holdings because we don't have a long term history to look at. It's up 1.1% in the last seven days.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, Nanfang Communication Holdings had to report a 18% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price fall of 11% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have expected earnings to drop faster.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 0.9% in the last year, Nanfang Communication Holdings shareholders might be miffed that they lost 9.2% (even including dividends) . While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 0.5%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. Is Nanfang Communication Holdings cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

