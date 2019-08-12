Did Changing Sentiment Drive Om Metals Infraprojects's (NSE:OMMETALS) Share Price Down A Worrying 65%?

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But the long term shareholders of Om Metals Infraprojects Limited (NSE:OMMETALS) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. Unfortunately, they have held through a 65% decline in the share price in that time. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 55% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 38% in the last 90 days.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Om Metals Infraprojects saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 15% per year, over the last three years. The share price decline of 30% is actually steeper than the EPS slippage. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 8.72.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Om Metals Infraprojects's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Om Metals Infraprojects shareholders are down 55% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 9.4%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 8.2% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Before forming an opinion on Om Metals Infraprojects you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



