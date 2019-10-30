Did Changing Sentiment Drive Orchard Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:ORTX) Share Price Down By 16%?

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. For example, the Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) share price is down 16% in the last year. That's well bellow the market return of 14%. Orchard Therapeutics may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. In the last ninety days we've seen the share price slide 16%.

We don't think Orchard Therapeutics's revenue of US$2,076,000 is enough to establish significant demand. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Orchard Therapeutics has the funding to invent a new product before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized).

When it last reported its balance sheet in June 2019, Orchard Therapeutics had cash in excess of all liabilities of US$333m. While that's nothing to panic about, there is some possibility the company will raise more capital, especially if profits are not imminent. We'd venture that shareholders are concerned about the need for more capital, because the share price has dropped 16% in the last year . The image below shows how Orchard Therapeutics's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Orchard Therapeutics's cash levels have changed over time.

NasdaqGS:ORTX Historical Debt, October 30th 2019 More

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? It would bother me, that's for sure. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 14% in the last year, Orchard Therapeutics shareholders might be miffed that they lost 16%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. Notably, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 16% drop in the last three months. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

