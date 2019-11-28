Did Changing Sentiment Drive OR's (MCX:OBUV) Share Price Down By 32%?

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the Public Joint-Stock Company OR (MCX:OBUV) share price slid 32% over twelve months. That's well bellow the market return of 30%. OR may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, OR had to report a 7.1% decline in EPS over the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 32% share price fall. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business. The P/E ratio of 3.78 also points to the negative market sentiment.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

MISX:OBUV Past and Future Earnings, November 28th 2019

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of OR, it has a TSR of -29% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While OR shareholders are down 29% for the year (even including dividends) , the market itself is up 30%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 6.3% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. Keeping this in mind, a solid next step might be to take a look at OR's dividend track record. This free interactive graph is a great place to start.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on RU exchanges.

