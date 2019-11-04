Did Changing Sentiment Drive Peyto Exploration & Development's (TSE:PEY) Share Price Down A Painful 92%?

Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. For example, we sympathize with anyone who was caught holding Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) during the five years that saw its share price drop a whopping 92%. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 76%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 21% in the last 90 days.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Looking back five years, both Peyto Exploration & Development's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 3.7% per year. This reduction in EPS is less than the 40% annual reduction in the share price. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past. The low P/E ratio of 2.61 further reflects this reticence.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Peyto Exploration & Development's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Peyto Exploration & Development's TSR for the last 5 years was -90%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Investors in Peyto Exploration & Development had a tough year, with a total loss of 75% (including dividends) , against a market gain of about 8.0%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 37% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.