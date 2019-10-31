Did Changing Sentiment Drive Raisio's (HEL:RAIVV) Share Price Down By 23%?

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Raisio plc (HEL:RAIVV), since the last five years saw the share price fall 23%. The good news is that the stock is up 1.9% in the last week.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Looking back five years, both Raisio's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 0.01% per year. This reduction in EPS is less than the 5.2% annual reduction in the share price. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Raisio has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Raisio will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Raisio the TSR over the last 5 years was -4.1%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Raisio shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 24% over one year. And that does include the dividend. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 0.8% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. Importantly, we haven't analysed Raisio's dividend history. This free visual report on its dividends is a must-read if you're thinking of buying.

