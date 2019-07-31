Did Changing Sentiment Drive ScoZinc Mining's (CVE:SZM) Share Price Down A Painful 83%?

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. Anyone who held ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:SZM) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 83% in that time. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 59% over the last twelve months. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 24% in the last three months.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

With zero revenue generated over twelve months, we don't think that ScoZinc Mining has proved its business plan yet. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. For example, investors may be hoping that ScoZinc Mining finds some valuable resources, before it runs out of money.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. ScoZinc Mining has already given some investors a taste of the bitter losses that high risk investing can cause.

ScoZinc Mining had liabilities exceeding cash by CA$3,395,923 when it last reported in March 2019, according to our data. That puts it in the highest risk category, according to our analysis. But since the share price has dived -30% per year, over 5 years, it looks like some investors think it's time to abandon ship, so to speak. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how ScoZinc Mining's cash levels have changed over time. You can see in the image below, how ScoZinc Mining's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

TSXV:SZM Historical Debt, July 31st 2019 More

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? It would bother me, that's for sure. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

ScoZinc Mining shareholders are down 59% for the year, but the market itself is up 0.7%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 30% over the last half decade. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.