Did Changing Sentiment Drive Simplicity Holding's (HKG:8367) Share Price Down A Worrying 62%?

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And unfortunately for Simplicity Holding Limited (HKG:8367) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. The share price is down a hefty 62% in that time. Simplicity Holding may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 29% in the last three months. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 16% in the same period.

Simplicity Holding isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Simplicity Holding's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 13%. That's not what investors generally want to see. In the absence of profits, it's not unreasonable that the share price fell 62%. Having said that, if growth is coming in the future, the stock may have better days ahead. We don't generally like to own companies with falling revenues and no profits, so we're pretty cautious of this one, at the moment.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

SEHK:8367 Income Statement April 3rd 2020 More

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on Simplicity Holding's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Simplicity Holding shareholders are happy with the loss of 62% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 19%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 29% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Simplicity Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 6 warning signs with Simplicity Holding (at least 3 which don't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

