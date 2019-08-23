Did Changing Sentiment Drive Sino Vision Worldwide Holdings's (HKG:8086) Share Price Down A Painful 89%?

Over the last month the Sino Vision Worldwide Holdings Limited (HKG:8086) has been much stronger than before, rebounding by 153%. But will that repair the damage for the weary investors who have owned this stock as it declined over half a decade? Probably not. In fact, the share price has tumbled down a mountain to land 89% lower after that period. While the recent increase might be a green shoot, we're certainly hesitant to rejoice. The important question is if the business itself justifies a higher share price in the long term.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Sino Vision Worldwide Holdings isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over half a decade Sino Vision Worldwide Holdings reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 36% for each year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. So it's not altogether surprising to see the share price down 36% per year in the same time period. We don't think this is a particularly promising picture. Of course, the poor performance could mean the market has been too severe selling down. That can happen.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

SEHK:8086 Income Statement, August 23rd 2019

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Sino Vision Worldwide Holdings shareholders are down 28% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 7.9%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 35% doled out over the last five years. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

