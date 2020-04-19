Did Changing Sentiment Drive Sisram Medical's (HKG:1696) Share Price Down By 45%?

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Unfortunately the Sisram Medical Ltd (HKG:1696) share price slid 45% over twelve months. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 15%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Sisram Medical because we don't have a long term history to look at. Furthermore, it's down 34% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 14% in the same timeframe.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unfortunately Sisram Medical reported an EPS drop of 4.8% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 45% share price fall. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 7.36.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We doubt Sisram Medical shareholders are happy with the loss of 44% over twelve months (even including dividends) . That falls short of the market, which lost 15%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 34%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Sisram Medical better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Sisram Medical has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

