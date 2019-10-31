Did Changing Sentiment Drive Sumeet Industries's (NSE:SUMEETINDS) Share Price Down A Painful 95%?

As an investor, mistakes are inevitable. But you have a problem if you face massive losses more than once in a while. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of Sumeet Industries Limited (NSE:SUMEETINDS) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 95%. That'd be enough to cause even the strongest minds some disquiet. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 64% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 38% in the last three months.

Sumeet Industries isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years Sumeet Industries saw its revenue shrink by 17% per year. That means its revenue trend is very weak compared to other loss making companies. The swift share price decline at an annual compound rate of 63%, reflects this weak fundamental performance. Never forget that loss making companies with falling revenue can and do cause losses for everyday investors. There is a good reason that investors often describe buying a sharply falling stock price as 'trying to catch a falling knife'. Think about it.

Investors in Sumeet Industries had a tough year, with a total loss of 64%, against a market gain of about 9.5%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 31% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Before spending more time on Sumeet Industries it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

