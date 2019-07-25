Did Changing Sentiment Drive Synacor's (NASDAQ:SYNC) Share Price Down A Worrying 51%?

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. But long term Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 51% drop in the share price over that period. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 23% in the last year. On top of that, the share price has dropped a further 8.6% in a month.

Check out our latest analysis for Synacor

Given that Synacor didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over three years, Synacor grew revenue at 8.7% per year. That's a pretty good rate of top-line growth. So some shareholders would be frustrated with the compound loss of 21% per year. To be frank we're surprised to see revenue growth and share price growth diverge so strongly. So this is one stock that might be worth investigating further, or even adding to your watchlist.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:SYNC Income Statement, July 25th 2019 More

This free interactive report on Synacor's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 6.5% in the last year, Synacor shareholders lost 23%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 9.6% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Before spending more time on Synacor it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

We will like Synacor better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.