Did Changing Sentiment Drive Synstream Energy's (CVE:SHM) Share Price Down A Painful 86%?

As an investor, mistakes are inevitable. But really big losses can really drag down an overall portfolio. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Synstream Energy Corp. (CVE:SHM); the share price is down a whopping 86% in the last three years. That might cause some serious doubts about the merits of the initial decision to buy the stock, to put it mildly. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 25% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 14% in the last 90 days.

With just CA$34,239 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Synstream Energy to have proven its business plan. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). It seems likely some shareholders believe that Synstream Energy will discover or develop fossil fuel before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. Synstream Energy has already given some investors a taste of the bitter losses that high risk investing can cause.

Our data indicates that Synstream Energy had CA$862,298 more in total liabilities than it had cash, when it last reported in March 2019. That puts it in the highest risk category, according to our analysis. But since the share price has dived -48% per year, over 3 years, it looks like some investors think it's time to abandon ship, so to speak. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Synstream Energy's cash levels have changed over time. The image below shows how Synstream Energy's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock?

While the broader market lost about 0.7% in the twelve months, Synstream Energy shareholders did even worse, losing 25%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 28% doled out over the last five years.