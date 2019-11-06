Did Changing Sentiment Drive Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)'s (NSE:TTML) Share Price Down A Painful 72%?

Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Imagine if you held Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited (NSE:TTML) for half a decade as the share price tanked 72%. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 33% over the last twelve months. It's down 5.4% in the last seven days.

Given that Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last five years Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) saw its revenue shrink by 15% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. So it's not altogether surprising to see the share price down 23% per year in the same time period. We don't think this is a particularly promising picture. Ironically, that behavior could create an opportunity for the contrarian investor - but only if there are good reasons to predict a brighter future.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) shareholders are down 33% for the year, but the market itself is up 8.1%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 23% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

