Did Changing Sentiment Drive Terrain Minerals's (ASX:TMX) Share Price Down A Worrying 67%?

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX:TMX) shareholders. So they might be feeling emotional about the 67% share price collapse, in that time. And over the last year the share price fell 25%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted.

With just AU$3,110 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Terrain Minerals to have proven its business plan. This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. For example, investors may be hoping that Terrain Minerals finds some valuable resources, before it runs out of money.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. It certainly is a dangerous place to invest, as Terrain Minerals investors might realise.

When it reported in June 2019 Terrain Minerals had minimal cash in excess of all liabilities consider its expenditure: just AU$355k to be specific. So if it has not already moved to replenish reserves, we think the near-term chances of a capital raising event are pretty high. With that in mind, you can understand why the share price dropped 31% per year, over 3 years . The image below shows how Terrain Minerals's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Terrain Minerals's cash levels have changed over time.

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

Investors in Terrain Minerals had a tough year, with a total loss of 25%, against a market gain of about 22%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 8.4%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. You could get a better understanding of Terrain Minerals's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

