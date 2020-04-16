Did Changing Sentiment Drive Vastned Retail's (AMS:VASTN) Share Price Down A Worrying 67%?

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. Zooming in on an example, the Vastned Retail N.V. (AMS:VASTN) share price dropped 67% in the last half decade. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 56% over the last twelve months. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 41% in the last three months. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 23% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the five years over which the share price declined, Vastned Retail's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 4.8% each year. This reduction in EPS is less than the 20% annual reduction in the share price. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past. The low P/E ratio of 11.73 further reflects this reticence.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Vastned Retail's TSR for the last 5 years was -58%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 18% in the twelve months, Vastned Retail shareholders did even worse, losing 53% (even including dividends) . Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 16% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Vastned Retail better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Vastned Retail (including 1 which is is potentially serious) .

