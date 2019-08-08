What Did China Gem Holdings Limited's (HKG:1191) CEO Take Home Last Year?

Lei Cui became the CEO of China Gem Holdings Limited (HKG:1191) in 2017. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Lei Cui's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that China Gem Holdings Limited is worth HK$436m, and total annual CEO compensation is HK$3.8m. (This is based on the year to December 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at HK$3.2m. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below HK$1.6b. The median CEO total compensation in that group is HK$1.8m.

It would therefore appear that China Gem Holdings Limited pays Lei Cui more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at China Gem Holdings, below.

SEHK:1191 CEO Compensation, August 8th 2019

Is China Gem Holdings Limited Growing?

China Gem Holdings Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 15% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 27% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term earnings per share improvement certainly points to the kind of growth I like to see. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has China Gem Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 24% over three years, some China Gem Holdings Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by China Gem Holdings Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. On the other hand returns to investors over the same period have probably disappointed many. While EPS is positive, we'd say shareholders would want better returns before the CEO is paid much more. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at China Gem Holdings.

