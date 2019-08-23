Did China Renaissance Holdings Limited (HKG:1911) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell China Renaissance Holdings Limited (HKG:1911), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

China Renaissance Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman & CEO Fan Bao for HK$5.5m worth of shares, at about HK$18.78 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being HK$14.56). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Fan Bao.

Fan Bao bought a total of 943k shares over the year at an average price of HK$16.45. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of China Renaissance Holdings

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data suggests China Renaissance Holdings insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about HK$13m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The China Renaissance Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded China Renaissance Holdings shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in China Renaissance Holdings and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future.