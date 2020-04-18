Did China Technology Industry Group Limited (HKG:8111) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

Investors may wish to note that an insider of China Technology Industry Group Limited, , recently netted from selling stock, receiving an average price of . On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by .

Check out our latest analysis for China Technology Industry Group

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At China Technology Industry Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Bo Huang for HK$95m worth of shares, at about HK$0.44 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than HK$0.08 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 729.60m shares worth HK$144m. But they sold 216363636 shares for HK$19m. Overall, China Technology Industry Group insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about HK$0.20 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

SEHK:8111 Recent Insider Trading April 18th 2020 More

China Technology Industry Group is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. China Technology Industry Group insiders own 40% of the company, currently worth about HK$69m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At China Technology Industry Group Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest China Technology Industry Group insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with China Technology Industry Group (including 2 which shouldn't be ignored).

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.