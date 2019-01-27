Did China’s Wealthy Elite Secretly Move Capital Offshore via Hong Kong’s Gemstones?

There’s attention being drawn to an anomaly in China’s trade data. Compared to imports of precious gemstones from Hong Kong, it could point to China’s wealthy overpaying for said imports. A method of moving capital out of the country that bypasses China’s capital controls.

An Outflow of Capital?

The first trigger is an increase in China’s capital outflow at the end of 2018. It correlates with both a devaluation of the Chinese yuan and an increase in the value of imports from Hong Kong.

As noted by ZeroHedge and reported by the Financial Times, citing RBS strategist Elsa Lignos, there has been a recent rise in imports to China of precious stones from Hong Kong. That rise constitutes 53% of China’s total imports from Hong Kong. A figure that was just 2.9% in February 2018.

