Did the CIA’s Dr. Frank Olson Jump to His Death or Was He Pushed?

Family tragedy led me to write The Coldest Warrior.

My uncle Frank Olson died sometime around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 28, 1953 when he “jumped or fell” from his room on the 13th floor of the Statler Hotel in New York City. The New York Medical Examiner’s report contained that ambiguous description of how Frank came to land on the sidewalk early that morning. Frank Olson was a highly skilled Army scientist who worked at Fort Detrick in Frederick, Maryland, a top-secret U.S. Army facility that researched biological warfare agents. He had gone to New York to see a security-cleared psychiatrist in the company of a CIA escort.

Olson’s sealed casket was delivered to his wife, my aunt, two days later. She was discouraged from viewing the body because, she was told, he had suffered disfiguring facial injuries. Olson was buried the next day. She received an expedited pension shortly after that. That was all the family knew for 22 years.

Then, in June 1975, one bit of new information came to light. Buried inside a report by The Rockefeller Commission, which had been established by President Gerald Ford to investigate allegations of illegal CIA activity within the U.S., was a two-paragraph account of an army scientist who had been unwittingly given LSD and died in a fall from a hotel window in New York. The similarity of the case drew the family’s attention and, after consulting the CIA, the Army confirmed the scientists was Frank Olson. Headlines followed in The New York Times and The Washington Post. “Suicide Revealed.”

Within 10 days the family was sitting in the Oval Office receiving an unprecedented personal apology from the president of the United States for Olson’s wrongful death. Within a year, the family received a $750,000 monetary settlement for which they had to sign a broad release of claims against the U.S. government.

"(Original Caption) President Ford met privately with the family of Dr. Frank Olson and apologized on behalf of the U.S. Government for the scientist's suicide after he was secretly given LSD by the CIA. Pictured in the Oval Office are left to right: Nils Olson, Lisa Olson Hayward, Mrs. Frank Olson, The President, Eric Olson, and Gregory Hayward, (Mrs. Olson's son-in-law)."

The case might have ended there, but Eric Olson, Frank’s eldest son, became increasingly uncomfortable with the official narrative. He had his father exhumed in 1994 by a respected forensic pathologist who found no disfiguring facial injuries. But he did find a suspicious hematoma on Olson’s left temple, which led him to conclude that Olson had been stunned by a blow to the head in the hotel room. To the conflicting theories that Frank Olson “jumped or fell” another possibility was added: He had been thrown out the window.

In the years that followed, information about the nature of Olson’s work came to light. As Acting Chief, Special Operations Division at Fort Detrick, he was liaison to the CIA’s Technical Services Staff, the agency’s R&D unit, which gave him visibility into some of the CIA’s most sensitive operations. He was involved in, or aware of, the use of anthrax against North Korean civilian populations; top secret programs Artichoke and MKULTRA, which involved extreme interrogation techniques; cooperation with Japanese and Nazi war criminals to benefit from their banned medical research methods. Olson was a man who knew some of the CIA’s darkest secrets.

Slowly, over time, with a drip of information assembled by Eric, a new narrative emerged. Olson was a man who’d grown uncomfortable with the nature of his work, showed signs of being a security risk, and then was made unstable when drugged with LSD at an offsite business meeting intended to test his trustworthiness. He had become a man who knew too much.

This revised narrative shed new light on earlier events. Olson’s rushed burial and the expedited pension approval were meant to stop the family from asking questions. Later, the speedy presidential apology, the $750,000 payment, and their waiver of claims conspired to continue the cover-up.