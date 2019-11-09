What Did Clean TeQ Holdings Limited's (ASX:CLQ) CEO Take Home Last Year?

Sam Riggall has been the CEO of Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (ASX:CLQ) since 2014. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Sam Riggall's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Clean TeQ Holdings Limited is worth AU$179m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$662k for the year to June 2019. That's below the compensation, last year. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at AU$435k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below AU$291m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be AU$378k.

Thus we can conclude that Sam Riggall receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Clean TeQ Holdings Limited. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

Is Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Clean TeQ Holdings Limited has shrunk earnings per share by 6.1% each year (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 12% over last year.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. While the revenue growth is good to see, it is outweighed by the fact that earnings per share are down, over three years. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 43% over three years, many shareholders in Clean TeQ Holdings Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Clean TeQ Holdings Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Neither earnings per share nor revenue have been growing sufficiently to impress us, over the last three years. Over the same period, investors would have come away with nothing in the way of share price gains. Some might well form the view that the CEO is paid too generously! So you may want to check if insiders are buying Clean TeQ Holdings shares with their own money (free access).

