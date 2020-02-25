Did CNN Just Torpedo Michael Bloomberg's Presidential Hopes?

This past month has seen multiple video and audio leaks revealing embarrassing past statements from former Mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg. The multi-billionaire, who entered the Democratic primaries in November, has received negative news coverage and criticism from his opponents for past comments on a range of issues. Last night CNN came forward with even more audio, from 2016, right ahead of tonight Democratic debate.

Bloomberg, who as Mayor served as a Republican and then independent before joining the Democratic Party in 2018, warned about the growing progressive movement in the United States. “The left is arising. The progressive movement is just as scary [as the rightwing]” Bloomberg said, referencing by name Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. Warren ravaged Bloomberg for his past comments about women at last week’s debate.

During the same debate, former Vice President Joe Biden blasted Bloomberg for his criticism of Barack Obama, and his refusal to endorse him in 2008. The new audio adds to the mayor’s comments. "The second Obama election I wrote a very backhanded endorsement of Obama," he said, diminishing the support he claimed to have given last week. "Saying I thought he hadn't done the right thing, hadn't done, hadn't been good at things that I think are important and [Republican nominee Mitt] Romney would be a better person at doing that. But Romney did not stick with the values that he had when he was governor of Massachusetts."

Other remarks in the audio the Bloomberg presidential campaign is dismissing as jokes.

