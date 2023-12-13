How did Collier schools perform in this year's state assessment? What we know

The Florida Department of Education released grades for public schools across the state earlier this week. The Collier County Public Schools maintained its grade from last year, but certain schools within the district had improved grades from last year.

Collier received an A rating for the sixth year in a row. The district is one of only 16 in the state to earn an A. Out of 67 school districts in the state, Collier is ranked at number six.

Forty-seven out of the 50 public schools in the county received an A or B rating. Only three schools received a C and no schools were rated as a D or an F.

Golden Gate Elementary, Palmetto Elementary, Poinciana Elementary, and Everglades City School moved from a B to an A. Avalon Elementary, East Naples Middle, and Lely High improved from a C to a B this year.

This year, the state implemented a new grading system based on progress monitoring rather than traditional high stakes testing. The grades given this year serve as a baseline and have no negative consequence.

Next year, schools and districts will be graded on not only scores but also their improvement from last year. Districts and schools that show progression will be awarded a higher grade.

"The big thing is [that] none of our schools are a D or an F which is really truly amazing," Superintendent Dr. Leslie Ricciardelli told the Naples Daily News. "Especially when you look at our demographics, right? We have a high percentage of students who who qualify for free or reduced lunch and we have a high percentage of students who are English language learners."

Ricciardelli said the district's A rating is a result of hard work from teachers, students, principals, district officials, and parents. She said parents play a big role in their children's success.

"Schools will go out of their way to make sure that they find a way to communicate with parents," Ricciardelli said. "It's always important to us because they are the experts on their children and we need their input and we need their support."

Ricciardelli said having parent support doesn't always mean constantly being at meetings or school functions.

"Opening the lines of communication between the school and home is always really critical," Ricciardelli said. "That doesn't mean [parents] have to come to the school. We have lots of places to communicate with them: email, phone calls, virtual meetings."

Right now, the district is working on creating a calendar for the 2025-2026 school year. There's a survey online where parents can leave their feedback for the district.

Ricciardelli said the district sends out other surveys for parents to weigh in on school issues. This helps district officials create a strategic plan for five years.

The superintendent said the district is going to work closely with not just the B and C schools, but even the A ones to ensure the district keeps their A rating and continues to improve.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Collier County Public Schools receives A rating in state assessment