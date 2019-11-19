Did Comet Holding's (VTX:COTN) Share Price Deserve to Gain 61%?

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, long term Comet Holding AG (VTX:COTN) shareholders have enjoyed a 61% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 13% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 16% , including dividends .

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Comet Holding actually saw its EPS drop 5.9% per year. This was, in part, due to extraordinary items impacting earning in the last twelve months.

Essentially, it doesn't seem likely that investors are focused on EPS. Because earnings per share don't seem to match up with the share price, we'll take a look at other metrics instead.

We doubt the modest 1.2% dividend yield is attracting many buyers to the stock. In contrast revenue growth of 11% per year is probably viewed as evidence that Comet Holding is growing, a real positive. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Comet Holding, it has a TSR of 71% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Comet Holding shareholders gained a total return of 16% during the year. But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 11% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CH exchanges.

