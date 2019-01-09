Did Computime Group Limited (HKG:320) Insiders Sell Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Computime Group Limited (HKG:320).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

View our latest analysis for Computime Group

Computime Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Founder & Chairman Ho Auyang made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$3.8m worth of shares at a price of HK$1.35 each. That is hardly a positive sign, even though it took place above the latest price (HK$0.80). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Notably Ho Auyang was also the biggest buyer, having purchased HK$4.1m worth of shares.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Computime Group shares, than buying. They sold for an average price of about HK$1.35. Insider selling doesn’t make us excited to buy. But we note that the selling, on average, was at well above the recently traded price of HK$0.80. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

SEHK:320 Insider Trading January 9th 19 More

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Computime Group insiders own about HK$469m worth of shares (which is 69% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Computime Group Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Computime Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. It’s heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we’d like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Computime Group insider transactions don’t fill us with confidence. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .

Of course Computime Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



