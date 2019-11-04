Did Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cooper-Standard Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman & CEO Jeffrey Edwards bought US$978k worth of shares at a price of US$74.12 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$33.70 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 30405 shares for US$1.8m. But they sold 600 for US$32k. Overall, Cooper-Standard Holdings insiders were net buyers last year. They paid about US$60.59 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Cooper-Standard Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Cooper-Standard Holdings insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out US$119k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Cooper-Standard Holdings insiders own 2.5% of the company, worth about US$14m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.