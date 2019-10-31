Did Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Insiders Sell Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Core-Mark Holding Company

The Independent Director, Harvey Tepner, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$338k worth of shares at a price of US$40.00 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$28.82. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders netted US$1.4m for 39641 shares sold. Core-Mark Holding Company insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Core-Mark Holding Company insiders own 2.1% of the company, worth about US$28m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Core-Mark Holding Company Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Core-Mark Holding Company shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at Core-Mark Holding Company in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.