Did CR Capital Real Estate AG's (ETR:CRZK) Recent Earnings Growth Beat The Trend?

Understanding CR Capital Real Estate AG's (XTRA:CRZK) performance as a company requires examining more than earnings from one point in time. Today I will take you through a basic sense check to gain perspective on how CR Capital Real Estate is doing by evaluating its latest earnings with its longer term trend as well as its industry peers' performance over the same period.

How Well Did CRZK Perform?

CRZK's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of €9.2m has jumped 35% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 27%, indicating the rate at which CRZK is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Well, let’s take a look at if it is solely a result of an industry uplift, or if CR Capital Real Estate has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, CR Capital Real Estate has invested its equity funds well leading to a 24% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 18% exceeds the DE Real Estate industry of 5.9%, indicating CR Capital Real Estate has used its assets more efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for CR Capital Real Estate’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 18% to 18%.

What does this mean?

CR Capital Real Estate's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as CR Capital Real Estate gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I recommend you continue to research CR Capital Real Estate to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

