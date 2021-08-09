‘What he did to me was a crime’: Cuomo accuser goes public with groping allegations

Brittany Commisso — one of the previously unnamed 11 women who New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed, according to a report from state Attorney General Tish James — has spoken publicly for the first time, detailing various allegations of misconduct that she described as outright criminal.

“What he did to me was a crime. He broke the law,” Commisso, 32, told The Times Union newspaper and CBS News in an interview that aired on Monday.

Commisso — who began work as an executive assistant in the governor’s office in 2017 — recounted a pattern of inappropriate hugs by Cuomo that she said were not the type of embraces “that he would give his mother or his brother.”

“These were hugs with the intention of getting some personal sexual satisfaction out of,” she said. “Then they started to be hugs with kisses on the cheek. And then there was — at one point — a hug, and then when he went to go kiss me on the cheek, he quickly turned his head, and he kissed me on the lips.”

Commisso also said Cuomo groped her twice. The first alleged incident occurred at the executive mansion on New Year’s Eve 2019, when she visited the governor’s official residence to help him prepare his State of the State address.

“I wasn’t there late. I did my final edit,” Commisso said. “And while I was upstairs in the office, the governor said, ‘Why don’t we take a selfie?’

“I then felt — while taking the selfie — his hand go down my back, onto my butt, and he started rubbing it," she said. "Not sliding it. Not quickly brushing over it. Rubbing my butt.”

Commisso said that while she was taking the selfie with her phone, she became “so nervous” that her hands “were clearly shaking, and a lot of the photos that I was snapping were completely blurry.”

The governor was unsatisfied with the photos, she said, and he suggested: “Why don’t we go sit on the couch, and we can take a better one?” They then moved to the couch to take more photos, she said.

The second alleged groping incident also took place at the executive mansion in November, Commisso said.

“He gets up, and he goes to give me a hug,” she said. “And I could tell immediately when he hugged me, it was in a — probably the most sexually aggressive manner than any of the other hugs that he had given me.”

“It was then that I said, ‘Governor’ — my words were, ‘You’re going to get us in trouble,’” Commisso said.

“When I said that, he walked over, shut the door so hard, to the point where I thought, for sure, someone downstairs must think — they must think, if they heard that, ‘What is going on?’”

Commisso said Cuomo then “came back to me, and that’s when he put his hand down my blouse and cupped my breast over my bra.”

Commisso said she remembered “looking down, seeing his hand — which is a large hand — [and] thinking to myself, ‘Oh, my God, this is happening.’ It happened so quick. He didn’t say anything. When I stopped it, he just pulled away and walked away.”

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that a woman — now publicly identified as Commisso — had filed a criminal complaint against Cuomo with the department, adding to the governor’s growing list of legal troubles related to sexual harassment.

“It was the right thing to do. The governor needs to be held accountable,” Commisso said. Cuomo is now facing at least four potential criminal investigations by district attorneys in Manhattan and Albany, Nassau and Westchester counties.

Commisso’s interview aired just hours after Melissa DeRosa — the secretary to the governor, New York’s highest-ranking unelected official and Cuomo’s most public-facing loyalist — confirmed her resignation on Sunday evening. The interview also comes as the state Legislature is expected to take a new step in its impeachment probe of the governor.

In the 168-page report released last week by the state attorney general’s office, Commisso is identified as “Executive Assistant #1.” Investigators determined that Cuomo “engaged in a pattern of inappropriate conduct” with Commisso that began in roughly late 2019.

According to the report’s findings, Cuomo’s harassment of Commisso included “close and intimate hugs”; “kisses on the cheeks, forehead, and at least one kiss on the lips”; “touching and grabbing of [Commisso’s] butt during hugs and, on one occasion, while taking selfies with him”; and “comments and jokes by [Cuomo] about [Commisso’s] personal life and relationships.”

Those inappropriate remarks by the governor included “calling [Commisso] and another assistant ‘mingle mamas,’” “inquiring multiple times about whether she had cheated or would cheat on her husband,” and “asking her to help find him a girlfriend,” according to the report.

The investigators also corroborated Commisso’s claim that — in a November incident at the executive mansion — Cuomo engaged in “another close hug” with Commisso, during which he “reached under her blouse and grabbed her breast.”

Cuomo denied the conclusions of the state attorney general’s report last week in a 14-minute, pre-taped video that sidestepped investigators’ most devastating findings and featured images of him publicly embracing a wide range of officials and constituents.

The governor also encouraged viewers to read an 85-page “position statement” prepared by his personal attorney, Rita Glavin, that included more than two dozen photos of prominent politicians embracing and kissing people.

In an interview on Saturday, Glavin accused Commisso of lying, arguing that Commisso’s claims did not “pass muster” with a previous interview she participated in with The Times Union in April.

“There are facts they got wrong — important facts, particularly with respect to the woman who is claiming she was assaulted,” Glavin told CNN. “She most certainly was not. There was evidence that they collected and that they ignored and omitted putting in their report. And they also credited people that they know lied and had motives to lie.”