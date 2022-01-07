Did crime rise during the 2021 holidays in New Bern? Here's the data

When one thinks of the holidays, it's usually a time for joy, festivities, carols and gifts, but it's also when crime increases.

But did crime rise in New Bern during the 2021 holiday season?

When compared to 2020, total crimes committed in 2021 did increase in the area around the holidays, according to New Bern Police Department's community crime map data.

In 2021, there were about 185 crimes committed in New Bern ranging from Thanksgiving to New Year's Day, the data shows. Total crime numbers in 2020 were lower at 160 offenses reported.

Retail stores such as Roses Discount Store in New Bern not only has seen thefts decrease during the holidays, but the entire year.

"I think it's come down the whole year," said Craig Kinter, Roses Discount Store manager. "The biggest thing out there right now is scammers with gift cards."

Kinter said he was able to stop a couple of scammers with $500 gift cards that were bought with fraudulent or stolen credit cards.

Most security details taken place during the holidays at the discount store could not be disclosed, but he did say they tend to make more security announcements than normal.

Kinter added they handle all the necessary precautions and handle cash differently during the holidays.

New Bern Police Department has an annual holiday taskforce dedicated to patrol heavily trafficked areas during the holidays to express crime is uninvited.

Details on the success of the taskforce will not be available until next week, said Lt. Donald McInnis of NBPD.

In the meantime, here is data derived from NBPD displaying the numbers and types of crimes committed during the holiday season:

Holiday crime data for 2021

One of the most committed crimes during the holiday in New Bern is theft which was seen not just last year, but also in 2020, data shows. On Black Friday, one of New Bern's most major holiday crime committed was a homicide on Pavie St. in New Bern.

Here are the 21 categories of 185 crimes reported from Thanksgiving to New Year's Day:

Theft: 32

Simple Assault: 23

Drug violations: 22

Vandalism: 19

Other criminal: 14

Fraud/forgery: 12

Residential burglary: 11

Burglary from motor vehicle: 11

Aggravated assault: 9

Weapons violation: 8

Shoplifting: 6

DUI: 5

Disorderly conduct:3

Homicide: 1

Motor vehicle theft: 2

Sexual Assault: 2

Alcohol violation: 1

Arson: 1

Attempted homicide: 1

Robbery: 1

Sexual offense: 1

Holiday crime data for 2020

There were less total crimes committed in 2020 than 2021, but some categories, such as theft, saw higher numbers reported.

Here are the 15 categories of 160 crimes reported during Thanksgiving to New Year's in 2020:

Theft: 43

Simple assault: 25

Vandalism: 19

Drugs: 18

Fraud/forgery: 11

Other crimes: 9

Residential burglary: 7

Shoplifting: 7

Burglary from motor vehicle: 5

Motor vehicle theft: 4

Weapons violation: 4

Aggravated assault: 3

DUI: 2

Sexual offense: 2

Sexual assault: 1

