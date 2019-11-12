Did Cyntar Ventures Inc. (CNSX:CYN) Insiders Sell Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Cyntar Ventures Inc. (CNSX:CYN).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Check out our latest analysis for Cyntar Ventures

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cyntar Ventures

While there weren't any large insider transactions in the last twelve months, it's still worth looking at the trading.

In the last twelve months insiders netted CA$113k for 1115000 shares sold. Insiders in Cyntar Ventures didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

CNSX:CYN Recent Insider Trading, November 12th 2019 More

I will like Cyntar Ventures better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Cyntar Ventures Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Cyntar Ventures. In total, insiders dumped CA$81k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of Cyntar Ventures

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own CA$31k worth of Cyntar Ventures stock, about 3.5% of the company. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cyntar Ventures Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Cyntar Ventures stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. When you consider that most companies have higher levels of insider ownership, we're a little wary. We'd certainly think twice before buying! I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.