What Did Dome Energy AB (publ)'s (STO:DOME) CEO Take Home Last Year?

In 2012 Paul Mörch was appointed CEO of Dome Energy AB (publ) (STO:DOME). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

Check out our latest analysis for Dome Energy

How Does Paul Mörch's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Dome Energy AB (publ) is worth kr84m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as kr4.3m for the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at kr3.2m. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below kr1.9b. The median CEO total compensation in that group is kr1.2m.

It would therefore appear that Dome Energy AB (publ) pays Paul Mörch more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Dome Energy has changed from year to year.

OM:DOME CEO Compensation, November 13th 2019 More

Is Dome Energy AB (publ) Growing?

On average over the last three years, Dome Energy AB (publ) has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 104% each year (using a line of best fit). It saw its revenue drop 3.3% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Dome Energy AB (publ) Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 80% over three years, many shareholders in Dome Energy AB (publ) are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Dome Energy AB (publ) pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. Having said that, shareholders may be disappointed with the weak returns over the last three years. One might thus conclude that it would be better if the company waited until growth is reflected in the share price, before increasing CEO compensation. Shareholders may want to check for free if Dome Energy insiders are buying or selling shares.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.