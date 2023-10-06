Did DoorDash Driver Steal Package From Homeowner’s Porch?
A New York DoorDash delivery person allegedly stole a package from a homeowner's porch. Similar incidents involving DoorDash and other food delivery companies are happening across the country. After a California delivery person dropped off a customer's food, she loaded a bunch of packages into a container and took off. DoorDash says "More than 99.99% of all deliveries on our platform occur without any safety related incident at all, including theft. We have zero tolerance for theft."