Did Dorcus Allen help his boss murder 4 Lakewood cops in 2009? A jury now has the case

Peter Talbot
·5 min read

A Pierce County jury on Monday heard closing arguments in the second murder trial for a man accused of being the getaway driver in a 2009 shooting at a Parkland coffee shop where four police officers were killed.

Dorcus Dewayne Allen, 51, was first convicted in 2011 of driving his friend and employer, Maurice Clemmons, to and from the shooting. Clemmons was killed after a manhunt, and others accused of aiding him have been sentenced. The case against Allen, also known as Darcus Allen, has continued after the state Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that he did not receive a fair trial.

The court said then that a deputy prosecutor committed misconduct during closing arguments by repeatedly saying Allen “should have known” that Clemmons intended to kill the officers. That was a misstatement of the law, the high court ruled, and the case was sent back to Pierce County Superior Court for a new trial.

Almost 11 years after those problematic closing arguments, prosecutors had another chance to convince a jury that over the last four weeks of trial proceedings, they had proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Allen was guilty of being an accomplice to four counts of first-degree murder.

Jurors went into deliberations late Monday afternoon to decide whether Allen is guilty of those charges. If convicted, Allen could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

According to court records and statements in court, the Nov. 29, 2009 shooting began with Clemmons driving to Allen’s home on Asotin Street at about 8 a.m. in a white pickup truck — usually a work vehicle for Clemmons’ landscaping business. Allen got in the driver’s seat and brought them to Parkland, past the Forza coffee shop where Lakewood Sgt. Mark Renninger and officers Tina Griswold, Gregory Richards and Ronald Owens had gathered. Their patrol cars were outside when the men drove by and pulled into a car wash about a quarter-mile away.

From there, surveillance footage and receipts show Allen went across the street to a gas station, where he got change for the car wash and bought a cigar. Prosecutors said Allen also testified that he used the bathroom. Defense attorneys previously said that it was during this trip across the street that, unbeknownst to Allen, Clemmons walked to the coffee shop, killed four police officers and walked back to the truck.

FILE- This combination of photos provided by the City of Lakewood, Wash., shows, from left to right, Lakewood police officers Greg Richards, 42, Tina Griswold, 40, Ronald Owens, 37, and Sgt. Mark Renninger, 39. The four were killed when a gunman opened fire on them at a Parkland, Wash., coffee store on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2009. A memorial for the officers was held Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2009, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash. (AP Photos/City of Lakewood, File) ORG XMIT: NY136
FILE- This combination of photos provided by the City of Lakewood, Wash., shows, from left to right, Lakewood police officers Greg Richards, 42, Tina Griswold, 40, Ronald Owens, 37, and Sgt. Mark Renninger, 39. The four were killed when a gunman opened fire on them at a Parkland, Wash., coffee store on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2009. A memorial for the officers was held Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2009, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash. (AP Photos/City of Lakewood, File) ORG XMIT: NY136

Prosecutors said in opening statements that, based on the timing of when the pickup entered and exited the car wash, it wasn’t possible that Clemmons walked to the coffee shop and back before Allen returned from across the street, so he must have been dropped off by the defendant. On Monday, prosecutors focused on convincing jurors that Allen knew about the plan long before they started driving to Parkland that morning.

Deputy prosecutor James Schacht pointed to cell phone records showing calls between Allen and Clemmons in the week leading up to the shooting and a Thanksgiving dinner the defendant attended where Clemmons, according to testimony, described wanting to kill police officers.

He also showed jurors the GPS device Clemmons cut off his leg in an earlier plan to draw police to his home to shoot. Schacht said Allen knew about the plan, and the device was found plugged in inside the defendant’s garage.

“The defendant knew what was going to happen because he had been part of it during the course of that week,” Schacht said. The phone records are part of the evidence, the GPS is part of the evidence… And the only thing the defendant said in response when we had it all up was that no, no, this was just a spur of the moment thing. Clemmons just decided when we went past those police cars that this was the time to do it.”

Sunni Ko, a Pierce County deputy prosecuting attorney, offers the prosecution’s rebuttal during the closing arguments of Dorcus Allen’s first-degree murder trial on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Pierce County Superior Court in Tacoma.
Sunni Ko, a Pierce County deputy prosecuting attorney, offers the prosecution’s rebuttal during the closing arguments of Dorcus Allen’s first-degree murder trial on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Pierce County Superior Court in Tacoma.

For the better part of two hours, Schacht repeatedly called Allen’s credibility into question, citing inconsistencies between Allen’s statements to police and his testimony on teh stand and audio clips from police interviews to show how Allen “shifts gears” when confronted with the fact that police knew he was at the car wash that morning. He also cited a statement Allen made about where he eventually got out of the pickup truck after the shooting. Schacht said Allen admitted in testimony that he lied to police about where he got out and hopped on a bus.

“The defendant was showing through his actions that day that he was exercising caution to keep from being caught,” Schacht said.

In response, Allen’s defense attorney, Mary High, said prosecutors were relying on suspicions and innuendo to convince jurors to infer that the defendant is guilty. She pointed out that records of phone calls between Allen and Clemmons were made on work phones, and the actual content of the calls is unknown.

From the defense’s perspective, the only time Allen could have had time to form a plan with Clemmons was when the two drove by the coffee shop and saw Lakewood police cars outside. High asked jurors to consider what circumstances suggest innocence rather than guilt, such as the fact that the pickup truck wasn’t left running, and that Allen didn’t hide his face inside the gas station across the street.

“The state would have you believe you should infer guilt rather than the presumption of innocence, and that he went into the ampm with some big plan to get his face on every camera,” High said.

Mary High, a defense attorney for Dorcus Allen, presents her closing arguments to the jury on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Pierce County Superior Court in Tacoma.
Mary High, a defense attorney for Dorcus Allen, presents her closing arguments to the jury on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Pierce County Superior Court in Tacoma.

The defense attorney also returned to the Thanksgiving dinner where Clemmons is said to have gone on a tirade about wanting to kill police. The defense attorney said that it was Allen who the family turned to, asking him to talk with Clemmons and be a voice of reason.

High asked jurors to turn their attention to the evidence of the case, and she reminded them that reasonable doubt can arise from a lack of it. She said there was no physical evidence that actually tied Allen to the shooting itself, and no witnesses reported seeing Allen drop Clemmons off at the coffee shop.

“Take a hard look at the real evidence, not innuendo, not conspiracy theory, not supposition,” High said. “He’s had 13 years of hell. Let’s end it now.”

Recommended Stories

  • Tacoma police officers are racking up millions in overtime pay. Here’s the problem

    About 92 percent of overtime is voluntarily filled. The rest is mandated. Officers can work a maximum of 80 hours a week.

  • Factbox-What is in the criminal complaint against Pelosi attack suspect?

    * The complaint accuses DePape of committing two federal crimes: the attempted kidnapping of a federal official; and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official. DePape is also expected to soon face separate charges from the San Francisco district attorney's office for breaking California laws.

  • Steven Adams: Scouting report and accolades

    Steven Adams | #12 Memphis Grizzlies Position: C Born: 07/20/93 Height: 6-11 / 2.11 Weight: 255 lbs. / 115.7 kg. Salary: $17,926,829 SCOUTING REPORT Super strong… Maybe the toughest player to move around in the league… Sets awesome screens to create ...

  • Political spat over climate risks in investments gets hotter

    The political fight is only getting fiercer over whether it’s financially wise or “woke” folly to consider a company’s impact on climate change, workers’ rights and other issues when making investments. Republicans from North Dakota to Texas are ramping up their criticism of “ESG investing,” a fast-growing movement that says it can pay dividends to consider environmental, social and corporate-governance issues when deciding where to invest pension and other public funds. At the same time, Democrats in traditionally blue states like Minnesota are considering whether to make ESG principles an even bigger part of their investment strategies.

  • Eli Lilly's bleak annual forecast overshadows quarterly beat

    The company's shares fell nearly 4% in premarket trading as a forecast cut for the third time this year overshadowed strong performance by its newly approved diabetes drug. Eli Lilly now expects adjusted full-year earnings of $7.70 to $7.85 per share, compared to its prior forecast of $7.90 to $8.05 and below analysts' expectations of $7.97. The drugmaker also trimmed its full-year revenue forecast, citing a $300 million hit to its revenue from the strong dollar.

  • 3 children injured, 2 seriously, in north Raleigh shooting Halloween night

    One person involved in the shooting was able to make a phone call from an apartment complex nearby, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s news partner.

  • Uber shares surge as rideshare recovery powers operating profit forecast

    Uber Technologies Inc on Tuesday forecast fourth-quarter operating profit above Wall Street estimates, betting on cost controls and rising demand for its rides as customers resume spending more on travel, sending its shares up 10%. With cities reopening and travel booming, consumers are shifting their budgets to services, Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said, compared to the two years of COVID-led lockdowns when they had limited spending to basic needs. "We've seen these trends continue into the fourth quarter, with October tracking to be our best month ever for both mobility and total company gross bookings," he said as revenue in its rideshare segment rose 73% in the third quarter.

  • People who vape had worrisome changes in cardiovascular function, even as young adults

    Research Highlights: Two new analyses from research comparing cardiovascular function in people who vape, people who smoke and people who did not use any nicotine found significant negative health impacts among participants after vaping and smoking ...

  • BP joins rivals with bumper $8.2 billion profit

    BP more than doubled its third-quarter profit from a year earlier to $8.15 billion, lifted by strong natural gas trading, as it expanded its share buybacks by $2.5 billion amid rising calls to increase taxes on the energy sector. The London-based company joins rivals including Shell, Exxon Mobil and TotalEnergies which also reported bumper profits last week that also saw the sector pay out a record $29 billion to shareholders. U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday called on major oil companies who are bringing in big profits to stop "war profiteering", threatening to hit them with higher taxes if they don't increase production.

  • After DeSantis touts voter fraud arrests, Florida adds voting clause to probation form

    A week after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the arrests of 20 people for alleged voter fraud, his administration quietly made a change that some say could help the state go after more people.

  • Raiders fall to No. 27 in latest ESPN NFL Power Rankings

    Raiders fall to No. 27 in latest ESPN NFL Power Rankings

  • Chinese father punches and kicks his daughter in vicious assault on tennis court in Serbia

    Serbian reports suggest that a Chinese tennis dad has been arrested and charged with domestic violence offences after a horrific video surfaced on social media that showed him punching and kicking his young daughter.

  • Amanda Knox, ex-lover reunite in Italy 15 years after Meredith Kercher murder

    Amanda Knox and her ex-boyfriend reunited in June in the Italian town of Gubbio -- 15 years after they were arrested and later cleared of Meredith Kercher's grisly murder in Perugia.

  • Susan Smith, South Carolina mom jailed for killing 2 sons, stopped writing to long-distance boyfriend: report

    Susan Smith has stopped exchanging romantic letters with a boyfriend from her South Carolina prison, a family member told People.

  • Stunned Bar Owner Recalls Delphi Murder Suspect Sitting Inches Away From ‘Wanted’ Sketch

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / FacebookLooking back on it now, Bob Matlock can’t believe the suspect was sitting right in front of him all along.Accused double murderer and CVS pharmacy technician Richard Allen, a 50-year-old father of two charged with killing Delphi, Indiana teens Libby German and Abby Williams on a hiking trail in 2017, was a regular customer at Matlock’s tavern, JC’s Bar.“He would come in and we would always talk about the girls and everything,” Matlock, 75, told The

  • Shocking new details blow up conspiracy theories about Paul Pelosi attack

    More details emerged Monday after the Department of Justice filed federal kidnapping and assault charges against David DePape, the man accused in the attack last week against Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband.

  • Delphi killings: 4 things we learned about arrest in deaths of Liberty German and Abigail Williams

    Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi, was arrested last Wednesday and charged on two charges of murder in court two days later.

  • Golden retriever reunites with his owner after Amazon Flex driver took him, CA cops say

    “It was a moment I really did not know if it was going to happen. I was over the moon with joy.”

  • Missing Miami Boy Jorge ‘Jojo’ Morales Found in Canada Two Months After Vanishing

    FBIA 6-year-old boy who was reported missing from Miami more than two months ago has been found in a city in Canada. Jorge “Jojo” Morales was discovered “in good health” and “safe and sound” Sunday in Moncton, New Brunswick, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed on Twitter. On October 30, 2022, the 6-year-old boy from Miami, Florida, who was reported missing to the Miami-Dade Police Department on August 27, 2022, has been located safe and sound in Moncton, N.B.— RCMP New Brunswick (

  • Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls

    Authorities on Monday announced an arrest in the unsolved murders of two teenage girls -- a drugstore worker who has been living in the same small northern Indiana community where their bodies were found after they went on a hike nearly six years ago. Richard Matthew Allen, 50, was arrested Friday on two murder counts in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, in a case that has haunted the Indiana city of about 3,000 people. The investigation is “far from complete,” State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said at a news conference on Monday.