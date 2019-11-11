What Did Dottikon Es Holding AG's (VTX:DESN) CEO Take Home Last Year?

In 2003 Markus Blocher was appointed CEO of Dottikon Es Holding AG (VTX:DESN). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Markus Blocher's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Dottikon Es Holding AG has a market cap of CHF559m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of CHF580k for the year to March 2019. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at CHF225k. Importantly, there may be performance hurdles relating to the non-salary component of the total compensation. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of CHF199m to CHF797m. The median total CEO compensation was CHF825k.

So Markus Blocher is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Dottikon Es Holding has changed over time.

Is Dottikon Es Holding AG Growing?

Earnings per share at Dottikon Es Holding AG are much the same as they were three years ago, albeit slightly lower, based on the trend. It saw its revenue drop 5.8% over the last year.

Unfortunately there is a complete lack of earnings per share improvement, over three years. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Dottikon Es Holding AG Been A Good Investment?

Dottikon Es Holding AG has not done too badly by shareholders, with a total return of 9.0%, over three years. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary...

Markus Blocher is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

We're not seeing great strides in earnings per share, and total returns were decent but not amazing in the last three years. We do not think the CEO pay is a problem, but one might argue that the company should improve returns to shareholders before increasing it. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Dottikon Es Holding.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

