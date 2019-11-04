Did Ducommun Incorporated's (NYSE:DCO) Recent Earnings Growth Beat The Trend?

For investors with a long-term horizon, assessing earnings trend over time and against industry benchmarks is more valuable than looking at a single earnings announcement in one point in time. Investors may find my commentary, albeit very high-level and brief, on Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) useful as an attempt to give more color around how Ducommun is currently performing.

DCO's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 28 September 2019) of US$24m has jumped 36% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 30%, indicating the rate at which DCO is growing has accelerated. What's enabled this growth? Well, let’s take a look at whether it is solely owing to industry tailwinds, or if Ducommun has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Ducommun has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 8.5% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.0% is below the US Aerospace & Defense industry of 6.2%, indicating Ducommun's are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Ducommun’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 5.4% to 9.6%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 120% to 79% over the past 5 years.

Ducommun's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? You should continue to research Ducommun to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 28 September 2019.

