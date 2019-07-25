Did EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Insiders Sell Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At EastGroup Properties

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP & Head of Eastern Regional, John Coleman, sold US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$111 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$119. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 9.1% of John Coleman's holding.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 36906 shares worth US$3.8m. EastGroup Properties insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

I will like EastGroup Properties better if I see some big insider buys.

Insiders at EastGroup Properties Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at EastGroup Properties. In total, Chairman of the Board David Hoster dumped US$104k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. EastGroup Properties insiders own about US$92m worth of shares. That equates to 2.1% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At EastGroup Properties Tell Us?

An insider sold EastGroup Properties shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look to the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd think twice before buying!