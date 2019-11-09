Did Eaton Corporation plc's (NYSE:ETN) Recent Earnings Growth Beat The Trend?

For long term investors, improvement in profitability and outperformance against the industry can be important characteristics in a stock. In this article, I will take a look at Eaton Corporation plc's (NYSE:ETN) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its historical trend and its industry peers.

How ETN fared against its long-term earnings performance and its industry

ETN's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2019) of US$2.4b has jumped 11% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 7.0%, indicating the rate at which ETN is growing has accelerated. What's the driver of this growth? Well, let’s take a look at if it is only a result of an industry uplift, or if Eaton has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Eaton has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 15% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 8.3% exceeds the US Electrical industry of 7.9%, indicating Eaton has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Eaton’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 8.8% to 11%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 54% to 51% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Eaton's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? I recommend you continue to research Eaton to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

