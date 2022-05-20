Did elderly man scoop up evidence from a Staunton robbery? Police ask for public's help.

STAUNTON — Police are seeking the public's help in locating an elderly man who might have scooped up evidence from a Staunton robbery on Wednesday, a press release said.

The robbery took place shortly before 1 p.m. at VA Skill Games, located at 1202 Greenville Avenue. The Staunton Police Department reported a man entered the business and demanded money from an employee before making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said the suspect was wearing a motorcycle helmet along with a mask, a white T-shirt, dark jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Shortly after the robbery, police said an elderly man was spotted picking up a discarded motorcycle helmet from the side of the road near the intersection of Barterbrook Road and Frontier Drive in Staunton.

Police are trying to get in contact with the unidentified man, and said he was driving either a dark blue or dark green Toyota pickup.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Staunton Police Department at (540) 332-3842 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Staunton police ask for public's assistance in robbery