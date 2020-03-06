Did Elizabeth Warren mean to destroy Mike Bloomberg's campaign? 'Yes,' she tells Rachel Maddow.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) dropped out of the Democratic presidential race on Thursday, but MSNBC's Rachel Maddow found a tiny sliver of silver lining in her interview of Warren on Thursday night. "Senator, you outlasted Mike Bloomberg in this campaign," and "a lot of postmortems on his campaign accredit you, basically, with singlehandedly tanking his candidacy with the way you took him apart in that debate," Maddow said. "Is that what you were trying to do?" "Yes," Warren said. "Do you take credit?" "Sure," she said, "but the point is, he's not going to be the Democratic nominee, and he shouldn't be the Democratic nominee. In my view, he was absolutely the riskiest candidate for Democrats on that stage." She explained her thinking.

"From my perspective," Warren said, "the idea that a billionaire would just spend enough money to buy his way onto the stage and then not be able to be an effective candidate against Donald Trump, that was not good for democracy — the billionaire buying his way on — and not good for Democrats."

