Did Elmo Software Limited (ASX:ELO) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Elmo Software Limited (ASX:ELO).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Elmo Software Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While there weren’t any large insider transactions in the last twelve months, it’s still worth looking at the trading.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 18.24k shares for a total of AU$110k. In total, Elmo Software insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around AU$6.04. I’d consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price, which is AU$5.37. You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Elmo Software Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Elmo Software insider buying shares in the last three months. Barry Lewin bought AU$60k worth of shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Does Elmo Software Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Elmo Software insiders own about AU$76m worth of shares (which is 22% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Elmo Software Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Elmo Software insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low.