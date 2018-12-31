Did Energous Finally Prove the Bears Wrong?

Shares of Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) rallied 54% on Dec. 27 after the wireless charging technology developer announced the FCC approval of its first commercial device -- a WattUp-enabled personal sound amplification product (PSAP) from Delight.

The PSAPs, which will be produced through a partnership with South Korean telco equipment maker SK Telesys, are now certified to be marketed and sold in the US. PSAPs amplify environmental sounds, but they're cheaper than official hearing aids and can be purchased without a prescription.

Smart home devices being wireless charged. More

Image source: Energous.

Energous's WattUp technology allows users to charge Delight's PSAP from a wireless charging pad. The bulls likely see the deal as a vote of confidence for WattUp, which Energous claims can allow stationary pads to charge devices from up to 15 feet away. However, the bears -- who bet heavily against its stock as it plunged from $22 to $5 earlier this year -- will likely claim that a charging pad for a PSAP is a far cry from the wireless charging abilities that Energous teased in the past.

Understanding Energous's business

Energous initially caught Wall Street's attention with futuristic promises of replacing messy wires behind TVs, accessories, and lights with sleek charging pads. Two key developments seemed to support that vision.

In 2016, the FCC approved a low-power version of WattUp's technology for Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Energous also secured a manufacturing deal with Dialog Semiconductor (NASDAQOTH: DLGNF) to produce a small wireless charging RF chip in early 2017.

Two gaming controllers being wirelessly charged. More

Image source: Energous.

Some bulls claimed that chip would be used in wireless charging for Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) new iPhones -- but that chip was ultimately supplied by Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and powered by Integrated Device Technology's (NASDAQ: IDTI) Qi wireless charging standard. Dialog, once considered an opportunity for Energous to become an Apple supplier, was cut out of its supply chain.

To make matters worse, Energous's rival Powercast won FCC approval in late 2017 for an over-the-air, far-field RF charger which can remotely charge consumer devices from up to 80 feet away.

Short seller Citron Research subsequently slammed the stock, claiming that Energous had a "history of deception" and that its technology wasn't "ready for prime time." Last December, CEO Stephen Rizzone disclosed a big sale of 75,000 shares at about $26 for over $1.9 million. Its founder, SVP, and CTO Michael Leabman then abruptly resigned the following month. Shortly afterward, Energous raised $39 million by selling 2.2 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $18.01.